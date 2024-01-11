Meriden Man, 77, Admits Sexual Assault Of Minors, Receives Years Behind Bars

New Haven County resident Robert Bendel, age 77, of Meriden, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 10, by Judge Thomas O'Keefe to eight years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

In addition, Bendel is required to register as a sex offender, maintain no contact with minors, and obey two standing criminal protective orders.

There were two victims in this case, one was under 10 when these incidents occurred and the other was under 16, Meriden Police said.

O'Keefe emphasized in his sentencing that the victims were innocent and did nothing wrong. He said that this affected not only the victims but their families as well.

The judge also said anyone who hears this sentence should think twice before engaging in this conduct. And that if it weren't for Bendel's advanced age and medical conditions his sentence would have been double.

