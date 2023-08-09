A Few Clouds 83°

Man Trespasses At Milford Smoke Shop, Damages Window

A Connecticut man was charged with alleged trespassing after throwing an item at a window inside a smoke shop damaging it and then returning again the next day.

Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in New Haven County at the Old Glory Smoke Shop at 1250 Boston Post Road on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, on Friday, Aug. 4, Michael Spangler, age 45, homeless, entered the store and threw an item at the window, damaging it. 

He was charged with trespassing and released.

The next day, on Saturday, Aug. 5, officers again responded to Old Glory Smoke Shop for an unwanted person.

They found Spangler there who was warned off the property the day before. 

He was charged with trespassing again and released.

