Man Threatens To Kill Victim, Children On Bikes While Driving By in Milford: Police

A 63-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly threatening to kill a victim and his three children while they were riding bicycles together in Connecticut, police said. 

The incident happened in Milford on Cornflower Drive, police said.
Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from an incident in New Haven County on Saturday, Aug. 26 around 4:10 p.m., when authorities responded to a threatening incident in Milford near 75 Cornflower Dr. 

According to Milford Police, arriving officers met with the victim, who told them that he had been riding bicycles with his three children when the suspect, Milford resident Thomas Kaczynski, age 63, drove past them in his car and threatened to kill them. 

This resulted in the victim feeling threatened for both himself and his children. The victim also told police that he had been involved in earlier incidents that allegedly involved Kaczynski as well. 

Officers then responded to Kaczynski's home and took him into custody. He was charged with: 

  • Second-degree threatening;
  • Second-degree breach of peace;
  • Three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Kaczynski's bond was later set at $10,000. He will appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 28. 

