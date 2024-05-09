Man Shot By Naugatuck Police, Charged With Attempted Assault

New Haven County resident Kyle O’Creene, age 24, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, in Naugatuck.

His arrest warrant stems from an incident that occurred on Thursday, April 25, around 9:15 a.m., when the Naugatuck Police Department received a 911 call that there was a man with a knife at Baummer’s Pond Park acting erratically, the department said.

Police said Naugatuck officers responded to the park located on Mill Street. They found O’Creene near a picnic table holding a knife.

O’Creene stood up and advanced upon the officers with the knife, ignoring multiple commands to drop the knife. Officers initially attempted to subdue O’Creene using a Taser, but the Taser deployment was unsuccessful, the department said.

Police said when O’Creene continued to advance on the Naugatuck officers, still holding the knife, Officer Crystal Hudson and Officer Joseph Palhete discharged their handguns, striking and wounding O’Creene.

O’Creene was transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment. After being discharged on Tuesday, May 7, officers took O’Creene into custody.

He was charged with:

Attempted assault on a police officer

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Interfering with an officer

Reckless endangerment.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing by the state Office of the Inspector General.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.