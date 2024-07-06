Shoplifter At CT Post Mall In Milford Leads Cops On Chase While Pretending To Have Gun: Police

On Wednesday, July 3, just before 5 p.m., security at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford reported to the police that a suspect had threatened them.

The suspect then fled into the woods behind the Old Glory Store at 1250 Boston Post Rd. (Route 1) in New Haven County.

According to Milford Police, officers learned that the suspect had first encountered mall security after they responded to the American Eagle Store for a shoplifting complaint.

When they arrived, they found the man in another store and tried to stop him.

However, the suspect threatened security officers with what appeared to be a gun and told them he was going to shoot them before running into the woods, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly reached toward the front area of his waistband as if he had a hidden firearm.

After police arrived, they soon found the suspect, who ran into a residence's garage on Cedar Hill Road.

He then yelled to officers that he had a hostage, the department said.

However, after a short time, the suspect listened to the officer's commands to leave the garage, at which point police saw there was in fact no hostage.

The man was then identified as Fairfield County resident Jamar Jarrett of Bridgeport and found with items stolen from three stores in the mall, including American Eagle. Police did not find a gun, though, according to Milford Police.

The stolen merchandise was worth $239.80, police added.

After Jarrett was arrested, he was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree robbery;

Sixth-degree larceny;

Threatening;

Second-degree breach of peace;

Interfering with an officer.

In addition to charges from this incident, Jarrett was also found to have an active arrest warrant from Milford Police connected to another shoplifting incident on Saturday, May 11 at the Macy's location in the same mall.

This warrant was then served for the charge of fourth-degree larceny, police said.

Jarrett was later turned over to the Department of Corrections and will appear in Milford Superior Court on Wednesday, July 31.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.