Man Nabbed With Weapons, Drugs In Vehicle During Stop In Milford, Police Say

Fairfield County resident Oscar Rosado-Nazario, age 40, of Bridgeport, was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in New Haven County in the Walmart parking lot in Milford.

According to Milford Police, an employee at Dick's Sporting Goods called to report a shoplifter that was "acting suspiciously."

When police arrived, Rosado-Nazario had already left the store, but the employee described the vehicle he left in.

A short while later police said an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in the Walmart parking lot and stopped Rosado-Nazario.

During the stop, a weapon resembling an AR-style rifle was seen by an officer in the vehicle. Rosado-Nazario was immediately taken out of the vehicle by officers. As he was being removed, an officer saw a black handgun sitting on the driver’s seat, police said.

Police said a machete knife and narcotics were also found in the vehicle.

The rifle and handgun were found to be BB guns with no markings that would make them appear as replica or facsimile firearms, police said.

Rosado-Nazario was taken into custody and charged with three counts of weapons in a vehicle and possession of narcotics. He was also issued several motor vehicle citations.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

