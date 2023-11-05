New Haven Man Nabbed For Grabbing Women's Buttocks At Food Court In Milford, Police Say

The man was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers were dispatched to the mall for a man grabbing a woman's buttocks.

The officer spoke to the victim who said that the man had approached her and a friend near the food court and told the victim he felt like touching their “butt.” He then grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

While speaking to the victim, the officer was approached by a second victim who also reported being grabbed in the buttocks by the suspect, John Reynolds, age 56, of New Haven, police said.

Reynolds was apprehended by officers.

He was positively identified by the victims and was charged with sexual assault and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

