Man Nabbed After Causing Disturbance, Damage At Milford Restaurant, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Mexico Tipico.

According to Milford Police, responding officers were met by the manager who said that a man, later identified as Jerome Armstrong, age 33, of the Bronx, New York, was causing a disturbance.

The manager pointed to Armstrong crossing the street and indicated that it was the person causing the disturbance. Arriving officers stopped Armstrong and as they were walking him back to the restaurant, he began flailing his arms and body. He jabbed his elbow into an officer’s chest, police said.

The manager told officers that Armstrong was inside the restaurant at the bar when he became loud and yelled at customers and staff, causing a disturbance.

They asked Armstrong to leave, who then went outside continuing to yell, picked up planters, and broke them, causing approximately $200 in damage, police said.

Armstrong re-entered the restaurant, screamed at patrons, and threw a chair. The chair did not hit anyone.

Armstrong was placed under arrest and continued to be uncooperative with officers throughout the booking process.

He was charged with:

Breach of peace

Threatening

Interfering with an officer

Criminal mischief (2 Counts)

Armstong was held on a $10,000 bond.

