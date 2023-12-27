Man Nabbed 7 Years After Raping Waterbury Woman While Posing As Cop, Police Say

Niamkey Amichia, age 33, of Pierce County, Washington, wanted for a New Haven County sexual assault in Waterbury in Nov. 2016, was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for an unrelated sexual assault.

When police in Washington ran Amichia's DNA profile they got a hit for the Waterbury crime, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

Amichia was extradited to Waterbury on Friday, Dec. 22.

He was charged with:

Home invasion

Sexual assault

Kidnapping

Unlawful restraint

Impersonation of a police officer.

Amichia is currently being held in custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

