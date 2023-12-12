Man Kills Accomplice To Stop Him From Snitching On 2 Murders In Hamden: Here's His Sentence

North Carolina resident Edward Michael Parks of Raleigh, age 37, also known as "Lee" and "Trouble," was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 11 to three consecutive life sentences for killing two men in New Haven County and killing a third man to stop him from telling law enforcement about the murders, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, on Nov. 16, 2015, Parks had been in a New Haven apartment on Shelton Avenue with Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence to conduct an illegal firearms sale. When another person left the apartment with firearms that he had not paid for, Parks, who was armed, held Connor and Lawrence against their will.

He then collected money and valuables from them before forcing them to travel to Hamden in Connor's car, where Connor said he could get more money. They were followed in another car by Devante Williams and another person, officials said.

Once the two vehicles arrived at 676 Mix Ave. in Hamden, Parks shot and killed Connor and Lawrence. He then left the scene with Williams and others in the second vehicle and drove back to New Haven.

When Parks noticed that Williams was anxious about the murder of Connor and Lawrence, he shot and killed him in New Haven in the area of Sherman Court, according to federal officials.

Parks was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing on Thursday, Jan. 19. He has been in custody since January 2016 and was previously convicted of federal drug and firearm offenses in North Carolina.

"This is a necessary and appropriate sentence that provides justice for the victims and their loved ones, and will protect society from a ruthless killer,” said US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Hamden Police Chief Edward Page Reynolds also commented on the sentencing, saying, "I hope and pray that the families of these victims will be able to find some closure and peace."

