Man Found Dead Outside Waterbury Home: Homicide Investigation Launched

Police in Connecticut have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a residential area.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside of a Waterbury home. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The New Haven County incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 22 in the city of Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police, the adult man, whose age nor identity has been made public, was found shortly after 4:30 a.m.

He was located outside of a home on First Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

At first, his death was deemed untimely; later in the day, police announced that the situation had instead pivoted to be investigated as a homicide.

No further details, including the man’s cause of death, have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

