Man Found Dead Outside Waterbury Home: Homicide Investigation Launched

The New Haven County incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 22 in the city of Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police, the adult man, whose age nor identity has been made public, was found shortly after 4:30 a.m.

He was located outside of a home on First Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

At first, his death was deemed untimely; later in the day, police announced that the situation had instead pivoted to be investigated as a homicide.

No further details, including the man’s cause of death, have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.