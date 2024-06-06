Man Dies While In Milford Police Custody

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, in the Big Y Grocery Store parking lot on Boston Post Road in Milford.

According to Milford Police, Michael Brown, whose age and address are unknown, was picked up by officers in the grocery store parking lot on several active arrest warrants.

Police said Brown was also a suspect in a reported larceny at another Milford grocery store.

Brown was handcuffed and under control, but he appeared to be having some medical event, police said.

Emergency Medical Services were notified and responded to the scene to render care. While being treated by EMS, Brown’s condition worsened, and he was given Narcan by EMS and transported to Milford Hospital. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital, Milford Police said.

As per state law, the Inspector General’s Office is charged with investigating all deaths that occur while in police custody.

The IG’s Office investigators responded to the scene and are currently in charge of the investigation.

