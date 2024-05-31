The incident occurred in New Haven County around 11 a.m., Thursday, May 30, on a neighborhood street at 65 Angel Drive in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to the report of a shooting and located a 52-year-old man.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Bessette said.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

