Man Accused Of Masturbating In Milford Shopping Center Parking Lot

The incident took place in New Haven County around 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, in the Marshalls parking lot at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford.

Milford Police responded to the parking lot for a complaint of a man, identified as Irving Batista, age 34, of North Bergen, New Jersey, sitting in his car and masturbating as shoppers walked by, police said.

Batista was found sitting in his car in boxer shorts, police said.

He was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and released on a promise to appear.

