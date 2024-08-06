Mostly Cloudy 85°

Man Punches Officer In Face At Milford Target, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is charged with assaulting a police officer after allegedly punching an officer in the face who attempted to stop him for shoplifting.

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in New Haven County at the Target on Boston Post Road in Milford on Monday, Aug. 5.

According to Milford Police, officers were notified of a shoplifting incident at Target. Loss Prevention gave a description of the man who left the store with unpaid merchandise. 

Arriving officers spotted a man matching the description near the Target exit. The man refused to stop for officers, turned quickly, and struck the side of an officer’s face with a closed fist, police said.

The suspect, Carey Gordon, age 21, of Stratford, was arrested, processed, and released on a promise to appear.

The officer suffered no apparent injury.

