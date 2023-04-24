Man Calls Police To Admit Killing A New Haven Woman, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, April 23 on Saltonstall Avenue.

According to Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police, the dispatch center received a call from Leon Guerrero, age 30, of New Haven, who said he just shot someone on Saltonstall Avenue.

Officers quickly responded and located Guerrero with his hands raised, Dell said.

Guerrero told officers he had placed his gun in his vehicle. He was then detained while officers conducted their investigation, Dell said.

Police said a woman was found in the roadway next to a Honda Civic. She was immediately transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital but died shortly after.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Tayna Rodriguez of New Haven.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification arrived at the location to speak to Guerrero, and potential witnesses, and collect evidence.

Investigators learned that a fight broke out on Saltonstall Avenue between Guerrero and two other men. Rodriguez exited her vehicle, approached the group involved in the altercation, and was struck by gunfire, Dell said.

Guerrero was placed under arrest for the charge of murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

