Man Accused Of Leaving Seymour Crash Scene, Driving Unregistered Car, More: Police

The New Haven County incident occurred on Friday, July 12 in the town of Seymour, according to Connecticut State Police.

Just after 10 p.m. that night, 34-year-old Bethany man Brandon Graham was driving a gray Mercedes-Benz 380SL northbound on Route 8.

Near the area of Exit 22, he reportedly hit the back bumper of the car in front of him, a Nissan Sentra carrying two people.

After the crash, Graham’s vehicle car veered into the left lane and hit the concrete barrier in the median.

Both cars were left inoperable, and the two people in the Nissan were transported to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries.

Graham allegedly then fled the scene on foot, leaving investigators at the scene to use a K-9 officer to track him to the area of 91 Main Street.

Police who arrived at the site of the crash also discovered that the Mercedes-Benz had a license plate that was not assigned to the vehicle and that the car did not have a valid registration or insurance.

Despite denying any involvement in the crash, Graham was arrested and charged with:

Evading responsibility with physical injury;

Interfering with an officer;

Operating a motor vehicle under suspension;

Misuse plates;

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and

Failure to travel a reasonable distance apart resulting in a motor vehicle collision.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is due at Derby Superior Court on Friday, July 26.

