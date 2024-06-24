Man Accused Of Attempting To Drown Young Children At West Haven Beach

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at a West Haven beach in the area of Ocean Avenue and Dawson Avenue.

Romney Desronvil, of Queens, New York, was in custody and arrested in connection with the "heinous act," said West Haven police spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Buturla.

According to Buturla, an officer on patrol spotted a Nissan SUV parked on the beach.

As the officer approached he heard significant screaming taking place from the water. As he continued towards this commotion it was apparent a man and two small children were in the water, Buturla said.

As the officer entered the water, the man continued to drift further away with the children, all while screaming at the responding officers to “stay back.”

Buturla said it was obvious at this point that the man, later identified as Desronvil, was deliberately drowning his children.

Officers immediately entered the water and were nearly 100 yards away from shore at this time. Other officers on the scene joined members of the West Shore Fire Department and entered the water utilizing the West Shore Fireboat.

Buturla said the initial arriving officer was able to gain possession of both children, and backup officers assisted him in bringing the children to shore.

Life-saving measures were provided to both children, and they were immediately transported by West Shore firefighters and EMS to a local hospital, said West Haven Police Chief Joseph Perno at a press conference. Both children were under three years old, he added.

Members of the New Haven Police Department met the ambulance at the town line to assist in an escort to the hospital, allowing for immediate transport for further medical assistance, Buturla said.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer said at the press conference that the children, who are known to Desronvil, are still in critical condition but appear to be improving.

Both children remain in the ICU at the hospital.

Desronvil remains in West Haven Police custody with charges pending, including attempted murder.

"It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children," said Buturla. "The communication and collaborative efforts made by the West Shore Fire Department and eventually the New Haven Police Department allowed for immediate medical aid and also the apprehension of Desronvil."

The mayor said one of the officers was also evaluated for injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Detective Division has assumed the investigation, and more information will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

