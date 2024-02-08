19-Year-Old Charged In Violent Milford Street Takeover That Injured Police Officer

The incident took place in New Haven County around 1:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, an officer spotted numerous vehicles and more than 100 people in the parking lot of the shopping center.

The officer was immediately confronted by several individuals and then surrounded by a large crowd and assaulted from behind, resulting in the officer being injured, police said.

The department said it started an investigation and identified Anthony Deems Jr. of Levittown, Pennsylvania as one of the participants in both the assault and the takeover.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Deems turned himself in to the Milford Police Department and was charged with:

Rioting

Unlawful assembly

Interfering with an officer

He was released on a $5,000 court-set bond.

"The Milford Police Department would like to continue to recognize the collaboration with neighboring police departments and would also like to thank the public for their help throughout this investigation," the department said.

This investigation is ongoing.

