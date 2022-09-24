Winning $825K Lottery Ticket Sold At Naugatuck Big Y

Two Connecticut residents won separate $825,000 lottery prizes this week.

An unnamed person from Waterbury claimed a "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased in Fairfield County at a Mobil gas station in New Fairfield, CT Lottery announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The lottery said the gas station is located at 94 State Route 37.

A second winner, who is a resident of Naugatuck, claimed their "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" prize from a ticket purchased at Big Y World Class Market, located at 85 Bridge St. in Naugatuck, CT Lottery reported on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

