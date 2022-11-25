New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service

A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers.

Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September.

The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with a variety of seafood dishes, including Crab Meat and Lobster, Octopus and Tuna Tiradito, along with a marinated deep-fried calamari dish made with scallops, shrimp, and yuca fries.

Guests can also select from a variety of salads and chicken or pork dishes.

"Highly recommended," Brian D. wrote in a Google review. "The crab meat & lobster appetizer was amazing. The Lomo Saltado entrée was equally phenomenal. The food, staff, and atmosphere provided for a great experience all around. You must try it."

The menu also features cocktails, such as dragon fruit mojitos, the "Cusco Mule," and classic margaritas. Learn more about the restaurant's menu here.

"Have been in New Haven for 8 years and have been waiting for a place like this! Quality authentic Peruvian food and a great selection of Pisco cocktails," Audrey L. said in a Yelp review. "The service was great and very friendly. The food was delicious- the Causa Limenas with crab and the chicken soup were our favorites! Will be back on the reg!!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.