Meriden Woman Wins $277K In State Lottery

Sevens were wild for one lucky Connecticut lotto player who cashed in a jackpot-winning CT Lottery scratch-off ticket.

On Wednesday, March 2, New Haven County resident Laurel Gargano, of Meriden won the top prize playing "Mega 7s" on a ticket worth $277,777 on a ticket sold at the RB Market on Colony Road in Wallingford.

CT Lottery players have 1 in 3.17 odds of winning when playing the $20 scratcher.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lottery include:

On March 1, New Milford resident Jeffrey Emmons won $13,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in New Milford;

won $13,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in New Milford; On March 1, Hartford resident Yekini Afolabi won $20,000 playing "Power 2X" on a ticket sold at the Broad Street Mart in Hartford;

won $20,000 playing "Power 2X" on a ticket sold at the Broad Street Mart in Hartford; On March 1, Plantsville resident Carol Diana won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dairy Farms in Southington;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Dairy Farms in Southington; On March 1, Wethersfield resident Kathleen Thompson won $20,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at The Corner Store in Wethersfield;

won $20,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at The Corner Store in Wethersfield; On March 2, Norwalk resident Nicholas Bitondo won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hills Confectionery in Norwalk;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hills Confectionery in Norwalk; On March 2, Port Chester, NY resident Maria Laura won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Norwalk;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Norwalk; On March 2, Ansonia resident Pierre Andrade won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Main Street Shell in Ansonia;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Main Street Shell in Ansonia; A Cheshire resident won $25,000 on March 2 playing "CASHWORD 29" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Cheshire ;

; A Southport resident won $50,000 on Thursday, March 3 playing "Powerball" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in Westport;

On March 3, Bristol resident James Colapietro won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Gala News in Bristol;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Gala News in Bristol; On March 3, Stratford resident Eric Rothstein won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's News in Stratford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's News in Stratford; On March 3, South Windham resident Eugene McDonnell won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in South Windham;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Fas Mart in South Windham; On March 3, Danielson resident Keith Sawyer won $31,453 playing "Super 7s Progressive" on a ticket sold at the Yatco Food Mart in Chaplin;

won $31,453 playing "Super 7s Progressive" on a ticket sold at the Yatco Food Mart in Chaplin; On Friday, March 4, Ivoryton resident Sara Gibson won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in Old Saybrook;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farm in Old Saybrook; On March 4, Ansonia resident Luzangelica Torres won $10,000 playing "$10,000 Gold Rush" on a ticket sold at West River Wine & Spirits in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing "$10,000 Gold Rush" on a ticket sold at West River Wine & Spirits in New Haven; On March 4, Norwich resident Ralph Vergalitto, Jr. won $25,000 playing "Super 10s" on a ticket sold at The East Side Discount Liquor in Norwich.

A complete list of the latest CT Lottery winners can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.