Iconic New Haven Pizzeria Opening Location In Fairfield County

Coal-fired pizza lovers in Fairfield County can get ready for a gooey slice of deliciousness when iconic Sally's Apizza, a New Haven landmark, opens a new location in Stamford.

The new location, slated to open this summer, will continue the tradition of offering its famous "charred" pizzas.

"We've seen people from other states and even other countries make the journey to New Haven for our craveable tomato sauce and addictive charred pies," said Rob Nelson, Sally's director of Hospitality.

The New Haven location. Yelp

The first new location, at 66 Summer St., in Stamford, measures over 4,000 square feet and offers increased seating options for customers with a mezzanine and an outdoor patio, Nelson said.

Another feature is the addition of a full bar where guests can enjoy craft beer, cocktails, along with their authentic coal-fired "apizza."

Nelson said long time Sally's aficionados can rest assured that the pizza in Stamford will be the same as it is in New Haven.

A major part of this was engineering and building custom pizza ovens that are brick-for-brick identical to the historic coal-fired 'magic oven' at Wooster Street in New Haven, Nelson said.

Another essential factor is keeping the authentic original recipe.

"Sally's is committed to using the same ingredients, recipes, and techniques that my father developed in New Haven decades ago," said Bob Consiglio, who plans on helping Sally's provision for the new locations.

An opening date has not been announced. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

