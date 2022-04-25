Hamden Man Wins $100K On State Lottery Scratcher Bought In East Haven

A Connecticut man cashed in big after winning the top prize of a CT Lottery scratch-off ticket, lotto officials announced.

In New Haven County, Hamden resident Bernard Tucker, Jr. is $100,000 richer after winning the grand prize on a "$100,000 50th Anniversary" CT Lottery ticket that was sold at the Anas Food Mart on Foxon Road in East Haven on Monday, April 25.

Players of "$100,000 50th Anniversary" must match numbers to the "winning numbers" to win a prize. That prize can then be multiplied up to a grand total of $100,000.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Other lucky lotto players who celebrated big wins in Connecticut include:

On Friday, April 22, Bridgeport resident Sylvia Santiago won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Marina Market in Bridgeport;

On April 22, Norwalk resident Watson Honorat won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Crossroads Card and Gift in Norwalk;

On April 22, Shelton resident Christopher DiCairano won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scooter's Deli Mart in Shelton;

On April 22, Niantic resident Rita Dart won $10,000 playing "$10,000 Gold Rush" on a ticket sold at Henny Penny-East Lyme in Niantic;

On April 25, Bridgeport resident Yvonne Williams won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Aashirward Petroleum in Stratford;

On April 25, Bridgeport resident Jose Carlos Martins Fernandes won $50,000 playing "$1,000,000 Golden Riches" on a ticket sold at Extra Fuel Mart in Bridgeport;

On April 25, Bloomfield resident James Pitts won $50,000 playing "Super Cashword 22" on a ticket sold at Isaacs Mini Mart in Bloomfield;

On April 25, Torrington resident Michael Farrell won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sam's Food Store in Torrington;

On April 25, Bridgeport resident Amer Akram won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Boston News & Deli in Bridgeport;

On April 25, Naugatuck resident Watson Honorat won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at AFZ Foodmart in West Haven;

On April 25, Waterbury resident Carol Lucas won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the BZ Food Mart in Bristol;

On April 25, East Hartford resident Bryan Wiggins won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Express Mini Mart in East Hartford;

On April 25, Oakdale resident James Floyd, Jr. won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Pay Rite in New London.

