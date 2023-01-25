Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.

By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”

The cafe, Led by Executive Chef Guillaume Traversaz, is located in New Haven at 1032 Chapel Street, and offers daily specials, a raw bar, and a choice selection of desserts.

Whether the diner chose to order the Butter Poached Maine Lobster, or perhaps the Oxtail Ravioli or Chevreuil en croûte, the Union League Cafe is sure to live up to the high standards of a “once in a lifetime” experience.

One of the premises of the list was that a “once in a lifetime” meal should be worth traveling to, so here are stellar dining food options just a state away.

Massachusetts: Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse (Essex County)

Rhode Island: Los Andes in Providence

New York: Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills (Westchester County)

