Know Them? Naugatuck, Prospect Police Searching For Men Installing Card Skimmers

Several incidents have occurred in New Haven County in the past month.

In Prospect, the owners of LaBonne's Markets said that at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, two men with accents wearing Hugo Boss apparel and hats bought a few items, paid cash, and while our cashier was making change, placed a credit card skimmer on register 3 at the market's Prospect store.

The skimmer was found around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, the following day. The market contacted the Prospect Police, who said they are seeing attempts all over the state.

The device appears to be the type that needs to be retrieved by the suspects to obtain the data. There were 125 credit/debit transactions on that register during the timeframe.

"Of those, we had contact info for 67 individuals who we notified directly," store officials said.

So far, no customers have reported being compromised, but to be safe, they are warning card users to monitor their statements even though the suspects could not retrieve the device.

The store is offering a $500 cash reward for any information that leads to the duo's arrest (email info@labonnes.com or call 203-263-1940 x103).

Big Y in Naugatuck and Plainville reported the same type of crime on the same day to the police.

Naugatuck Police are also searching for a man who placed a skimmer at a Walmart self-checkout register at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

Police are warning residents to check their bank statements. The photo above is the suspect from the Walmart store.

If you recognize this person, contact Officer Luis at 203-729-5222 or the department's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

