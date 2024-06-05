The incident occurred in New Haven County around 4:10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, on Roosevelt Drive in Oxford.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers and firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished by fire personnel, at which point it was discovered the two dead men were inside.

The medical examiner has identified the men as David J. Rivera, age 36, and Carlos O. Calderon, age 39, both of Hartford.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have other information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Roberts at 203-267-2200.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

