The incident occurred in New Haven County around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the town of Wolcott.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said that, on Monday, June 3, he was not releasing the victims' names at this point.

But a GoFundMe effort by the family of the victim has identified the 18-year-old driver as Alexander Dillion, of Wolcott, and one of the injured passengers as his brother, 17-year-old Anthony Dillon, who was the front seat passenger.

Their aunt, Jenna Dillon, who started the fundraiser, said: "My brother Jamie was notified that his two sons were in a very tragic and bad car accident.

"His oldest son Alexander, who is 18 years old, was the driver; his youngest son Anthony, who is 17, was the front seat passenger. They both had seatbelts on; it was a horrifically bad accident. Alexander did not make it."

LifeStar airlifted Anthony to Hartford Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is still in critical condition in the ICU, fighting for his life, Jenna Dillon said.

The monies raised, Jenna Dillon said, will be used for funeral expenses.

Wolcott Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Simpson also issued a statement, saying that, "While not all occupants were currently Wolcott High School students, all involved had ties at some point to Wolcott Public Schools. Two of the injured occupants are current Wolcott High School students."

According to Wolcott Pollice, officers found the vehicle down a small embankment, lying on its side against a tree. The front of the vehicle was on fire.

A Wolcott volunteer firefighter arrived on the scene and began to battle the flames with a fire extinguisher.

At the same time, one of the officers reached through the shattered rear window and pulled the remaining backseat occupant out.

The two remaining front seat occupants were trapped inside and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

