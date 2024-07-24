ID Released For Woman Shot, Killed Near Amtrak Station In Meriden As 2 Suspects Remain At Large

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Monday, July 22, near the Amtrak station in Meriden.

Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police said the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Beth Ndwiga of Meriden.

"First off, we here at the Meriden Police Department wish to express our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family," McKay said. "This type of senseless violence happens way too often in communities across not only our state but our country as well, and at this time, our hearts are with the victim’s family."

On Tuesday, July 23, detectives spent the day searching for evidence and suspects.

McKay said the investigation began with a thorough and systematic search of the Green while other detectives continued to follow up on additional leads.

Their efforts were successful in identifying a woman who was suspected of being involved in the dispute, which would end up leading to the shooting, he added.

The investigation led to information that the woman "potentially" involved lived at 35 West Main St., in an apartment on the second floor, McKay said.

McKay said officers believed the woman involved was with an unidentified man at the time of the shooting. The weapon used has not been found.

Multiple officers, including the Connecticut State Police, went to the apartment building and evacuated the building before attempting to make contact with the suspects, he said.

"Once the warrant was signed, our SWAT team, which had already been activated, eventually did make entry into the apartment after having made numerous attempts to get anyone inside to come out peacefully and voluntarily," McKay said. "Upon entry, the apartment was found to be unoccupied; however, our investigation inside of the apartment is still active and ongoing."

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sergeant John Wagner at 203-630-6334.

