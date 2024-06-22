Fog/Mist 74°

ID Released For 21-Year-Old Who Drowned In Oxford Reservoir

A 21-year-old man who died after being pulled from a reservoir has been identified by police. 

The Seymour Reservoir, where the man was pulled from the water, and later died.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
The person recovered in New Haven County on Thursday, June 20, in Seymour Reservoir #2 in Oxford has been identified as Kai Thomas Boapeah, from Ghana, Africa. 

He had been residing with friends in Waterbury, said Will Healey, spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Healey said DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police, along with Oxford Police, Oxford Fire, and the Region 5 Dive Team, responded to a report of a swimmer who went underwater and did not resurface at the reservoir.

Boapeah was recovered by the dive team unconscious and unresponsive and, following a period of CPR, was declared dead on the scene, Healey said.

Police said the reservoir is not a designated swimming area. 

