The person recovered in New Haven County on Thursday, June 20, in Seymour Reservoir #2 in Oxford has been identified as Kai Thomas Boapeah, from Ghana, Africa.

He had been residing with friends in Waterbury, said Will Healey, spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Healey said DEEP Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police, along with Oxford Police, Oxford Fire, and the Region 5 Dive Team, responded to a report of a swimmer who went underwater and did not resurface at the reservoir.

Boapeah was recovered by the dive team unconscious and unresponsive and, following a period of CPR, was declared dead on the scene, Healey said.

Police said the reservoir is not a designated swimming area.

