Homicide Update: Victim Of Waterbury Shooting ID'd

New Haven County resident Julaquis Minnifield of Waterbury was killed around 12 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, Minnifield was found in the area of 358 Walnut St. after a report of a shots fired incident with a gunshot victim.

Officers located Minnifield and transported him to Waterbury Hospital, where he later died, Bessette said.

Bessette said a preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident.

WPD Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating to develop additional information.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

