Homicide Update: Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Waterbury Man

New Haven County resident Rahe Autry of Waterbury was charged on Monday, Aug. 12, for the murder of Julaquis Minnifield, age 43, of Waterbury, on Sunday, Aug. 11, on Walnut Street.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, Minnifield was found in the area of 358 Walnut St. after a report of a shots fired incident with a gunshot victim.

Officers located Minnifield and transported him to Waterbury Hospital, where he later died, Bessette said.

Autry became a suspect during the homicide investigation and was picked up and charged with:

Murder

Criminal possession of a pistol/revolver

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Weapons in a vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Interfering with police.

He was held on a $3 million bond pending court arraignment on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

