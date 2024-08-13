A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Homicide Update: Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Waterbury Man

A 37-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with the alleged shooting death of another man.

Rahe Autry

Rahe Autry

Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

New Haven County resident Rahe Autry of Waterbury was charged on Monday, Aug. 12, for the murder of Julaquis Minnifield, age 43, of Waterbury, on Sunday, Aug. 11, on Walnut Street.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, Minnifield was found in the area of 358 Walnut St. after a report of a shots fired incident with a gunshot victim.

Officers located Minnifield and transported him to Waterbury Hospital, where he later died, Bessette said.

Autry became a suspect during the homicide investigation and was picked up and charged with:

  • Murder
  • Criminal possession of a pistol/revolver
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • Weapons in a vehicle
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Interfering with police. 

He was held on a $3 million bond pending court arraignment on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE