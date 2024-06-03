Fair 79°

Hit-Run Crash: Young German Shepherd Killed In North Haven

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a Ford pickup truck that allegedly struck and killed a young German Shepherd.

The area where the dog was hit and killed. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The crash occurred in New Haven County around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, near 1650 Hartford Turnpike in North Haven.

According to North Haven Police, it is believed the 2-year-old dog was struck by a white Ford pickup truck or SUV heading north on the Hartford Turnpike, which did not stop. 

 The suspect vehicle should have front-end damage. 

"Help us find who did this," the department said. 

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to Ofc. Capozzo at 203-239-5321 ext. 262 if 

 Callers can remain anonymous.

