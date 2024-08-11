Hit-Run Crash: Woman Killed After Being Struck In Waterbury

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 in Waterbury, in the area of 603 East Main St.

Responding officers located a woman who had been struck in the roadway, said Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Hartford, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The involved vehicle fled the scene upon striking the pedestrian.

This crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call Waterbury PD CRU at 203-346-3975.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.