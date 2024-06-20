'Hell's Kitchen's' Chef Gordon Ramsey Visits 2 New Haven Pizzerias

Of course, that's New Haven, where the chef was found at not one but two of the area's favorites, Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Sally's Apizza.

Ramsey, who has been in Connecticut filming episodes of "Hells' Kitchen," has visited other famous restaurants in the area, but it seems pizza was on his mind on Tuesday, June 18.

Both pizzerias posted photos and thanks on their Instagram pages to commemorate the visits.

"BIG thank you to Gordon Ramsay @gordongram for visiting us today on Wooster St!" said Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana.

And, over at Sally Apizza: "We LOVE when @gordongram comes to visit! 🍕❤️ "

Ramsey's visit to both restaurants is a big praise. While in the state, he's been frequenting high-end, high-brow spots such as The Shipwright's Daughter -- whose chef recently won a James Beard Award -- in Mystic and Guy Fieri's Foxwoods Kitchen.

Chef Ramsey is currently filming his show at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

His show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

