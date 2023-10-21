Heavy Rain From Nor'easter Will Be Followed By 40 MPH Wind Gusts That Could Knock Out Power

The potent East Coast system, tracking from south of Long Island to the New England coast, will bring more periods of rain on Saturday, Oct. 21, some locally heavy through the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Steady rain will linger in eastern New England into Saturday evening.

Rain should taper to showers from west to east by later Saturday. It will become windy later Saturday into the evening and into Sunday, Oct. 22, with wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

"One of the most expansive wind events since the spring will occur on Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said.

The windy conditions will extend from New England through the rest of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic.

Saturday's high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

A widespread inch-and-a-quarter of rainfall is expected from the Nor'easter in parts of northwest Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and northern sections of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could see up to 4 inches of rainfall.)

It will become partly sunny on Sunday, Oct. 22. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s but breezy conditions and strong wind gusts will make it feel cooler.

It will be sunny and pleasant on Monday, Oct. 23 with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

