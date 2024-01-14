Gusty Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut; These Areas Are Most Affected

As of around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, Eversource reported more than 8,400 outages.

Widespread wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph are being reported with gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most outages have been reported in Old Lyme (1,500), Milford (1,115), East Lyme (1,100), Waterbury (990), Washington (555), Bridgewater (286),

United Illuminating reported just a small amount of outages in its coverage areas.

Winds are expected to decrease from west to east across the area Sunday evening, says the weather service.

