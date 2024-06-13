New Haven County resident Kyree Dowd of Meriden died on Saturday, June 8, in Litchfield County at the Point Folly Campground in Bantam.

According to his Godmother, Tracey Dickerson, Dowd, who was known to be a strong swimmer, he jumped into the water when his girlfriend's 16-year-old son began yelling for help after being caught in a current.

The teen was saved, but Dowd never resurfaced, according to DEEP Conservation Police (EnCon).

"His mother, father, myself(his Godmother), all of his sisters and his brothers, his girlfriend and her children are devastated," Dickerson said.

Dickerson said so many people have shared how Kyree touched their lives without ever blinking.

"We want to be sure we support everyone during this difficult time," she said on a GoFundMe page.

Dickerson said many have asked how they can pay it forward for Kyree.

"Let’s help his family through this tragedy with all the love and support we have," she added.

The fund has raised $4,000 of an $11,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

