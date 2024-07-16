Fugitive Wanted For Naugatuck Sex Assault Of Minor Nabbed In Georgia

Jamel Young, age 53, with an unknown address, was arrested on Monday, July 15, in Brunswick, Georgia.

Det. Shelby Johnson of the Naugatuck Police said the department received information that Young was staying in the Brunswick area.

Detectives immediately requested assistance from the Brunswick Police Department, which located Young and arrested him without incident, Johnson said.

Johnson said Young was wanted for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl while staying in Naugatuck.

An arrest warrant was issued for Young charging him with:

Sexual assault

Attempted sexual assault

Risk of injury to a minor

The arrest warrant included nationwide extradition and a $750,000 court-set bond.

Young remains in custody in Georgia and will be extradited to Connecticut later.

"We would like to thank the Brunswick Police Department and the FBI New Haven for their assistance in locating and arresting Young," Young said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.