Flooding Creates River Of Trash On Meriden Road After Heavy Rain

The flooding happened on Summer Street in Meriden on Friday morning, Aug. 18 as a result of a storm system that brought heavy downpours throughout the state, dumping as much as an inch of rain.

As a result of the storm, trash containers on the street were knocked over, spilling their contents on the road, Meriden city officials said.

To make matters worse, the fallen containers then covered storm drain gates on the street, preventing water from draining.

The ultimate result of this chain of events was a puddle filled with trash and debris, photos of which were later released by the city.

Although the scene certainly looked bad at one point, public works employees were able to quickly find the root of the problem. Once the trash containers were picked up, the water quickly receded and the cleanup effort became much easier, officials said.

"Great cleanup work by the city’s Public Works team!" city officials said on social media.

