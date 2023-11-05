Fatal Rollover Crash: Local 19-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On I-691 Ramp In Meriden

The crash happened in New Haven County around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in Meriden on I-691.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo was traveling eastbound on the Exit 1 ramp when it ran off the roadway and collided with a cable barrier in the right shoulder, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Jeep then went down the roadside embankment, and rolled over before coming to an uncontrolled rest after colliding with a tree, police said.

The driver was ejected during the rollover sequence and pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Benjamin Erick Morales, age 19, of Meriden.

Anyone with information pertinent to the crash investigation is asked to contact State Police Trooper Daniel McCue at 203-393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

