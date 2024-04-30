The incident occurred in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at Whalley Avenue and Brownell Street.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, responding officers found 70-year-old Yusuf Suat Gursey of New Haven in the roadway suffering from serious injuries.

Bruckhart said the offending vehicle's driver was reported to have left the scene following the collision.

American Medical Response transported Gursey to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

Bruckhart said the vehicle wanted for fleeing was later located and is being processed for evidence.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information valuable to investigators call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

