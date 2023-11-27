Fatal Crash: 46-Year-Old Bethany Woman Found In Wooded Area In Jeep By Resident

New Haven County resident Jessica Ciola, of Bethany, was found around 11:20 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25 in the area of North Pease Road in Woodbridge.

Ciola was discovered by a resident in the Jeep which was off the road, severely damaged, and partially overturned, said the Woodbridge Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Ciola was driving the 2018 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Amity Road earlier that morning, when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and came to rest on its side in a wooded area.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.

