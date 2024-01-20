Partly Cloudy 18°

Fatal Crash: 44-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On I-84 In Cheshire

One person was killed in an overnight crash on a stretch of I-84 in Connecticut.

Joe Lombardi
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 in New Haven County on the eastbound side near Exit 26 in the town of Cheshire when it was rear-ended by a 2021 Hyundai Accent SE, Connecticut State Police said.

Hartford County resident Lawrence Soucy, age 44, of New Britain, the driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old man from Kissimmee, Florida, did not complain of any injuries and refused on-scene medical attention, said police. 

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the crash, or has dash-camera footage of the collision, is being asked to contact Trooper Anthony Falstoe at Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200 or by email at Anthony.Falstoe@ct.gov. 

