Fatal Crash: 20-Year-Old From Madison Strikes Utility Pole On East Haven Roadway

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27 in East Haven.

A vehicle was traveling west on Foxon Road in the area of Circle Drive crossed over the double-yellow lines and struck a utility pole on the south side of Foxon Road, East Haven Police said.

The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane.

The operator was given medical attention on the scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released. Police said he is a resident of Madison.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact East Haven PD Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.

