Farmer Pistol-Whipped, Robbed Before Milking Cows In Orange: Suspects At Large

The incident happened on Saturday, May 20 around 4 a.m. when police responded to the Fieldview Farm located in Orange on Derby Avenue for a reported assault and robbery, according to Orange Police.

Once officers arrived, the victim reported that when he left his home to milk his cows, he was approached by two unknown men who were wearing black face coverings.

One of the men, who was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun, then used it to strike the man in the head and face multiple times. The suspects then demanded money and stole his wallet before fleeing the area, police said.

The victim suffered abrasions and contusions as a result of the assault and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, a battery-operated Sawzall, commonly used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles, was discovered near vehicles parked in the area. As a result, police now believe that the victim may have unknowingly interrupted a theft before he was robbed and assaulted.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Orange Police at 203-891-2138.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

