Electric Biker Hit By Drunk Driver In Meriden Still In Critical Condition, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Wednesday, July 17, on Cook Avenue in Meriden.

According to Sgt. Stanley Zajac of the Meriden Police, the bicyclists were riding north in the northbound lane of Cook Avenue, which is marked as a shared bicycle lane.

A 2017 Dodge RAM driven by Todd Wheeler, age unknown, of Meriden, was traveling north on Cook Avenue, struck the bicycle in the rear, throwing the victim into the roadway, Zajac said.

Zajac said when EMS arrived, the biker was unresponsive and transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

At the scene, Wheeler was suspected of being intoxicated and given field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a motor vehicle while intoxicated

DWI alcohol or drugs

Reckless driving

His bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone with information or video of the crash should contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201. Sgt. Stanley Zajac is the investigator on this crash.

