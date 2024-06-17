East Haven Woman Nabbed In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 10 p.m., Friday, in the area of Main Street and Boston Avenue in East Haven.

East Haven Police said Gina LaVacca, of East Haven, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a sedan that fled the area.

Witnesses told officers the sedan drove east on Main Street after striking LaVacca. Officers quickly conducted a canvass of the area and obtained surveillance video from a private residence on Main Street that showed a white hatchback-style vehicle striking LaVacca and fleeing east on Main Street, police said.

According to police, several officers started canvassing the Center District. Officers Dean Bibens and Micah Belcher located the suspect vehicle in the Autumn Ridge Apartments parking lot at 90 Gerrish Ave.

With the assistance of Sgt. Ryan Gorman and Det. Jon Trinh, the driver Elizabeth Cronk of East Haven, was located and taken into custody, police said.

Cronk was charged with evading responsibility, resulting in death, and operating a vehicle without a license.

She is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and will appear in court on Monday, June 17.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is still investigating the incident, and anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact 203-468-3820

