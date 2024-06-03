Duo Steals From Milford Big Y, Hits 3 Cars While Fleeing Scene: Police

The New Haven County incident occurred on Wednesday, May 22 in the city of Milford.

It was just after 6 p.m. when it was reported that two people — 26-year-old Edwin Gonzalez and 40-year-old Tashsa Johnson — were at the Big Y at 150 Boston Post Road shoplifting.

When Milford Police arrived at the grocery store, they saw Gonzales get into a car and drive off.

He continued to flee down Post Road, driving recklessly and eventually striking three other cars before jumping out of the car and running away.

Gonzalez, from Bridgeport, was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Johnson - who also hails from Bridgeport - was also arrested. Police alleged that she had six active warrants in her name for failing to appear in court and claimed that she had two crack pipes on her at the time of her arrest.

Together, the two are reported to have stolen $353.34 worth of merchandise from Big Y.

Both are charged with:

Larceny;

Conspiracy to commit larceny; and

Interfering with an officer.

Gonzalez faced several additional charges, including reckless endangerment, engaging officers in a pursuit, and three counts of evading responsibility.

Johnson, for her part, was given charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

They both faced their arraignments on Thursday, May 23.

