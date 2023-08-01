DUI, Cocaine: Dangerous Driver Nabbed In Milford With Public's Help, Police Say

Nina Marie Fish, a 37-year-old from the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, was arrested on Monday, July 31 around 6:35 p.m. in New Haven County after she was seen nearly crashing into multiple other vehicles on I-95 Northbound in Milford, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Multiple 911 calls reported a white Honda Accord, later determined to be driven by Fish, moving erratically on the interstate near Exit 35. Department of Transportation cameras also caught the Honda nearly crashing into other cars.

State troopers saw the Honda driving fast and failing to stay in its lane. They pulled the car over and identified the driver as Fish.

The woman took field sobriety tests and was then arrested for DUI. Police searched her car where they found two baggies of cocaine.

Fish was charged with the following offenses:

Use of drug paraphernalia

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Reckless driving

"Many thanks to the public for their help in contacting State Police to take a dangerous driver off a busy highway during rush hour," Connecticut State Police said.

Fish posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on August 22, 2023.

