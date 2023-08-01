Partly Cloudy 80°

DUI, Cocaine: Dangerous Driver Nabbed In Milford With Public's Help, Police Say

A Massachusetts woman was found with two baggies of cocaine after numerous 911 calls reported that she was driving dangerously on I-95 in Connecticut, officials say. 

Fish, Nina Marie Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Nina Marie Fish, a 37-year-old from the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, was arrested on Monday, July 31 around 6:35 p.m. in New Haven County after she was seen nearly crashing into multiple other vehicles on I-95 Northbound in Milford, Connecticut, according to the Connecticut State Police. 

Multiple 911 calls reported a white Honda Accord, later determined to be driven by Fish, moving erratically on the interstate near Exit 35. Department of Transportation cameras also caught the Honda nearly crashing into other cars. 

State troopers saw the Honda driving fast and failing to stay in its lane. They pulled the car over and identified the driver as Fish. 

The woman took field sobriety tests and was then arrested for DUI. Police searched her car where they found two baggies of cocaine. 

Fish was charged with the following offenses:

  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs 
  • Reckless driving

"Many thanks to the public for their help in contacting State Police to take a dangerous driver off a busy highway during rush hour," Connecticut State Police said. 

Fish posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Superior Court on August 22, 2023.

